PURA announce extension of COVID-19 payment program enrollment date to Nov. 1

(WTNH) — Do you need help with your utility bills? State regulators have extended a key deadline for families and businesses struggling due to the pandemic.

This applies to people who could face shutoffs, and that’s something state regulators don’t want to see amid a pandemic and with winter on the horizon. Whether you have United illuminating, Eversource, or another gas or water provider, a program to help people with pandemic-based hardships has been extended to Nov. 1.

The state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority. Known (PURA) is extending the program that directs utilities to work out flexible payment plans. You don’t need a down payment and the plan could last for up to 24 months.

Customers interested in enrolling in a plan need to contact their utility provider. Some people have had their payments frozen due to COVID-19.