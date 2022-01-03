QU requiring COVID booster shots for students, faculty and staff

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University is requiring booster shots for students, faculty and staff.

The university announced Monday all students must receive a COVID-19 booster shot by Feb. 15. Previously approved vaccine exemptions will remain valid through the end of the spring semester, QU officials said.

Students are being encouraged to get their boosters over winter break. The university will be holding booster clinics on campus Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 for students who are unable to do so over the break.

All faculty and staff will also be required to receive booster shots by the February deadline, if they have not already done so. Previously approved vaccine exemptions for staff will also remain valid through the end of the spring semester.

Faculty and staff can receive their shots through the on-campus booster clinics as well.

In addition to the booster requirement, all students regardless of vaccination status will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test before they return to campus this month.