Quinnipiac men’s basketball team pauses activities due to one positive COVID-19 case

Coronavirus

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Quinnipiac men’s basketball program has paused team-related activities due to one confirmed positive case of coronavirus.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning.

The home series versus Iona, originally scheduled for Dec. 11 and 12 at the People’s United Center, has been postponed.

RELATED: UConn men’s basketball team pauses all activities after member of the program tests positive for COVID

QU Athletics said in the announcement Tuesday, “The health and safety of the Quinnipiac community remains paramount as Quinnipiac Athletics continues to follow university, local, state and national guidelines in response to the global pandemic.”

