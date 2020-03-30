Live Now
Quinnipiac University donates medical supplies, food to combat coronavirus

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Quinnipiac University is stepping up to help in the effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

University officials announced Monday a move to donate protective equipment, medical supplies and food to support health care professionals in our state.

Quinnipiac is also working with the town of Hamden to make fifty university owned apartment available to first responders who need a place to live while they self isolate away from their families.

Lisa O’Connor, Dean of the School of Nursing and a member of Quinnipiac’s Coronavirus Task Force said “Quinnipiac University is committed to doing whatever it can to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, keep the community safe and assist those experiencing food insecurity. We are grateful to the hard-working medical professionals, and longtime partners of the university, who are on the frontline delivering critical patient care.”

