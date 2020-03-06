Quinnipiac University helps residents determine fact versus fiction when it comes to the coronavirus

Coronavirus

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University teamed up with the town of Hamden on Thursday night to help ease residents’ fears of coronavirus by separating fact from fiction.

“There’s a lot of heightened anxiety around coronavirus,” said Janelle Chiasera, Dean of School of Health Sciences. “We have a lot of talent and expertise in our community and there’s no better way to help a community that we are connected to.”

They spoke about the symptoms of the virus, proper handwashing and other useful tips.

“They’re very similar and identical to the flu and even the common cold,” said Physician’s Assistant Dennis Brown. “The most common symptoms that people have been showing based on all of the data from the case reports in China is fever, then a cough [and] some respiratory symptoms.”

