Quinnipiac University implements 14-day quarantine, moves to red alert status as campus sees 115 new COVID-19 cases in 2 days

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University is seeing even more COVID-19 cases on campus, and has gone into ‘red campus alert level’ Friday and has implemented a campus-wide 14-day quarantine.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the campus went into orange alert. Since that last update, their COVID-19 dashboard indicates there are 115 new positive cases. The number of active cases has increased to 212.

Classes went remote earlier this week, and will continue to be remote.

Residential students should not make trips outside of campus, and commuter students should not come to campus.

Students quarantining should not leave their room except for dining hours to pick up their grab-and-go meals, at the direction of the University’s contact tracers.

Students who have tested positive will have food delivered to their room between 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m., which will include dinner, as well as breakfast and lunch for the next day.

In line with Connecticut’s Phase 2.1, students are required to remain in their residence halls from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All residents will be tested on Monday, Nov. 9. at Burt Kahn Court. Residents living in the following residence halls are asked to come at the following times:

10–11 a.m.: Irma, Crescent, Perlroth

11 a.m.–noon: Troup, Villages, Ledges

Noon–1 p.m.: The Hill, Mountainview, University Houses

1–2 p.m.: Westview/Eastview

2–3 p.m.: Commons, Dana

3–4 p.m.: Whitney Village, Larson

All off-campus students, except medical and law school students, will be tested on Nov. 10. Testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Burt Kahn Court.

Students can also take a rapid COVID-19 test at the Student Health Center with an appointment.

All of these measures will remain in effect through Nov. 18.

