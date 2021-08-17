Quinnipiac University instilling fines, Wi-Fi restrictions on unvaccinated students

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University is cracking down on the remaining enrolled students who have not been vaccinated against COVID without exemption by placing fines and Wi-Fi-access restrictions for non-compliance.

The University sent an email Monday to about 600 students who have not sent any vaccine information to the University. The University said students are required to upload a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination record, which was initially due August 1; it’s a condition of being able to return to Quinnipiac this fall.

“Our goal is to protect the health of our entire university community. In order to accomplish this we must know if you have been vaccinated,” the email addressed to the students said in part.

There will be a weekly fee that could amount to up to $2,275 for the semester. The fee will start at $100 a week for the first two weeks of the semester. It will increase by $25 every two weeks; a maximum of $200 a week. The fees will stop once the student uploads their vaccination record.

Students can avoid the fines if they have one dose of a two-dose vaccine by August 25 and get the second dose by Sept. 14. Weekly COVID testing on campus is required until two weeks after the second dose. It’s a $100 fine for a missed COVID test.

Also, students will lose access to the campus networks and Wi-Fi if they do not comply by Sept. 14.

The exemption deadline passed in July, and the university is only considering medical exemptions on a case-by-case basis.

The student newspaper, the QU Chronicle, broke the story on Twitter Monday evening, and they expect to have an update later Tuesday.