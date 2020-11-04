Quinnipiac University now in orange alert amid COVID-19 case uptick, most classes remote for rest of week

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University announced Wednesday morning it is moving most of its classes to online-only as the campus is now on COVID-19 orange alert.

Since updating the University’s dashboard on Monday, there have been 55 new cases. 34 of them are among on-campus students, and 21 are from off-campus students. There are currently 108 active cases in isolation.

Going Remote

All graduate and undergraduate classes will be remote for the rest of the week, except for classes in the Netter School of Medicine. The University will later determine if in-person classes can resume next week.

All faculty and staff who are able can work from home for the remainder of the week.

Students are asked to stay inside their living spaces as much as possible and limit interactions to roommates/residential family units, even when outside.

Dining has been moved to takeout only, and all food will be available for grab-and-go pickup at any of the dining halls during regular dining hours. Food should be taken back to students’ rooms.

COVID-19 Testing

The University says residential students are invited to take a COVID-19 test Wednesday. Students at the following residence halls may go to Burt Kahn Court for their test at the following times:

10-11 a.m. – Irma, Crescent, Perlroth

11 a.m. to noon – Troup, Villages, Ledges, The Hill

Noon to 1 p.m. – Mountainview, University Houses, Commons

1-2 p.m. – Dana, Westview/Eastview

2-3 p.m. – Whitney Village, Larson

Off-campus students can participate in sample testing on Thursday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Burt Kahn Court.

For more information on how Quinnipiac University is handling coronavirus on and off-campus, click here.