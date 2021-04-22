Quinnipiac University to offer vaccine appointments on-campus for students in April, May

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Quinnipiac University announced that it will offer on-campus vaccine appointments for students in April and May.

The school hopes that having the Pfizer vaccine available on campus will make it easier for students to get their first shot before the end of the semester

Vice President and Chief of Staff Bethany Zemba sent the following message to students Thursday, explaining the process:

Dear Students,

We are grateful to be able to offer on-campus vaccination appointments to make it easy for you to get your first shot of the Pfizer vaccine before the end of the semester.

Quinnipiac is strongly urging all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated. If we achieve near universal vaccinations among our university community, we will be able to lift most restrictions in the fall semester.

Register now to select your date and time:

Complete the vaccination registration form to select the date and time for your appointment.

Vaccination appointments are available Thursday, April 29, from noon to 5 p.m. and Friday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to noon, and the vaccines will be given in Burt Kahn Court.

Griffin Hospital is managing the registration process, and you will receive a confirmation and follow-up emails from Griffin after registering.

You must bring your driver’s license, QU ID and a copy of your health insurance ID card to the appointment.

Two important notes:

If you have already begun the vaccination process on your own, DO NOT cancel your existing vaccination appointment(s). Continue with your existing vaccination plans.

If you already received your first Pfizer vaccine out of state and are scheduled to receive your second during the week of April 25, you may sign up to get this second dose on campus. You will need to bring proof (i.e., your vaccine card or VAMS certificate) to demonstrate that you received your first Pfizer vaccine and the date you received it.

Receiving your second Pfizer shot

QU will host a second Pfizer vaccination clinic on Friday, May 21 from noon to 5 p.m., and Monday, May 24 from noon to 5 p.m. A separate registration for that clinic will be distributed.

We welcome all students back to campus to receive this second Pfizer dose if they haven’t secured it in their home communities in Connecticut or in other states.

About the Pfizer vaccine

The Pfizer vaccine is a two-shot vaccination. Please review the CDC’s information about the Pfizer vaccine, which includes fact sheets and commonly asked questions.

If you’re unable to participate in this clinic

We are strongly encouraging all students to get vaccinated, even if they cannot participate in this on-campus clinic. Please review our vaccination information page for details on how to schedule a vaccination on your own through the state’s Vaccine Administration Management System or directly through a local care provider.

Medical advice from national health authorities and the CDC indicates that vaccines are safe, highly protective, and should be received by all except those with very particular medical conditions or allergies. Thank you in advance for doing your part to protect our Bobcat family and to help us beat COVID-19.