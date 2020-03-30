Rainbows of hope are popping up in Connecticut thanks to social media movement

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Rainbows are popping up all over Connecticut, and they’re acting as a sign of hope.

“You always hear the saying, ‘the greater your storm, the greater your rainbow,’ so the rainbow just became this sense of unity, of coming together,” said Giulia Terese, who created the Facebook group “We Will Be Ok” that has kicked off the movement.

“It’s really important to show our community that we will get through this,” she said. “We’ll get through this together and by doing this together.”

Terese said the idea for the group came from an Italian version called “Andrà Tutto Bene,” where children created pictures of rainbows along with that message.

Terese is a mother of two; she said she sees how her 3-year-old daughter, Gemma, is affected by these changes.

“She knows. She knows something is not quite right, so this gives us a few moments to sit back and say, ‘let’s not think about what’s going on, let’s look at this instead and enjoy these pictures of people all around the world.'”

The group has grown beyond Connecticut. Terese said it’s been picked up across the country and around the world.

“Let’s really grow it and show that we are all in this together. We will get through this, and we will be ok.”