Ramadan goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic

(WTNH) — COVID-19 is changing the way many people worship. Now it’s having an impact on the Muslim holiday of Ramadan.

Mosques in the midwest are adjusting their services to make sure the Muslim community has a way to practice their faith while abiding by social distancing rules. Services are now online.

Every day we are having a virtual Ramadan Iftar where we will facetime with each other…[or by] other means of technology to use. And all of the community comes together to feel as if we are together physically also. – Coon Rapids Imam

Mosques in Coon Rapids, Minnesota say they are actually seeing an increase in participation since services went virtual.