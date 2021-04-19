Rare blood clots seen with some COVID-19 cases and spring break travel dangers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale medicine infectious disease doctor Manisha Juthani says that by Friday we should know whether the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause will be lifted, making the one-shot, easily stored vaccine widely available again.

The vaccine put on hold by the CDC and FDA, over concerns over six young women experiencing blood clots surrounding the brain.

Dr. Juthani points out study results revealing that having COVID-19 puts you at a much higher risk for this rare side effect than the J&J vaccine does.

“What I want people to know if the risk of this type of clot from COVID itself, was found in this study to be about 39 in a million versus six per million from this vaccine,” says Dr. Juthani.

She stresses her take home point.

“The risk of COVID is real. It’s still out there and causing clots and strokes is still something that we have to be concerned about.”

She also weighed in on the spring break surge, people in our state who travelled to Florida and are now home.

“What we know for sure is that people who have come back have come back with virus to Connecticut and we also know there are people who brought the virus down to Florida.”

She points out that Florida has seen a surge in variants that healthcare professionals are concerned about.

“If you’ve come back from spring break please abide by the guidance of the CDC regarding keeping children home, testing out about three to five days after you return from your trip and staying home for seven days if you just got home yesterday.”