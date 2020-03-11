Reg. 14 schools close for days to deep-clean after student reportedly came in contact with family member diagnosed with coronavirus

WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Region 14 public school system is joining a long list of public schools and higher education institutions in the state closing or transitioning classes to online forums in response to the rapid coronavirus spread.

Region 14, which includes all schools within Woodbury and Bethlehem, announced Tuesday it will be closing to staff and students for several days for a deep-cleaning of the buildings.

RELATED: Gov. Lamont declares civil preparedness, public health emergencies in response to coronavirus

The news came after a student in Region 14 reportedly came in contact with a person – his grandmother – who tested positive for the coronavirus.

All schools in the region will be closed from March 11-15 for deep-cleaning and disinfection.

The 3 “school” days missed will be treated like snow days, meaning they’ll be made up at the end of the school year. An inconvenience one parent told News 8, but well worth it if it means keeping the students safe.

This is their job to figure this out. To make sure our kids are safe, make sure everyone stays healthy. So, as a parent, I would trust them to do that. And, I want my kids healthy and safe. – Mauria Jacobi parent / Woodbury

At this time, the student and their family are healthy and showing no signs of illness, but are self-monitoring at their home for 14 days.

Joseph A. Olzacki is the Superintendent of Region 14 schools.

RELATED: CT schools, universities cancel in-person classes, sporting events amid coronavirus concerns

His career as an educator included a stint in Africa where resources against illness are less available. And while Region 14 is small, it has a lot that Africa doesn’t have. But, both had something precious: children. He told News 8 it’s all about the students’ well-being.

We’re showing the good old-fashion New England ingenuity…getting the good information that we’re given and we’re gonna make it work…These are two small towns that pay very well for their schools and they deserve what we give is community, collaboration, cooperation. So, we get the best out of this. – Joseph A. Olzacki is the Superintendent of Region 14 schools.

Additionally, Wilcoxson Elementary School in Stratford will also be closed for the rest of the week, March 11-13, for extensive cleaning after a person connected to the school came in contact with someone who may have the coronavirus.