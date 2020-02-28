Region 14 school district taking every precaution to get ahead of coronavirus transmission

WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s not just colleges and universities taking steps to protect their students from coronavirus. At a Woodbury School District meeting Thursday night, they discussed the best course of action to keep their students safe.

They are not taking the coronavirus lightly at Region 14. The school system says they have a plan for not only prevention but – if the need arises – to close the schools amid an outbreak.

There were about 30 people in the meeting, including nurses, the Health Director, the Superintendent, and the Head of Facilities for the school district.

Thursday meeting included discussion about all forms of health protection including making sure all students have access to hand sanitizer (and use it frequently) and deep-cleaning the entire school system.

They will be hitting every surface in every keyboard, chairs, door, knobs, the typical places but also the windows, even the front bell where you push the ring yourself in at security.

They are going to do everything they can to protect the students, parents, and the school district as a whole. This is especially important because the school system is the epicenter for two small towns – Woodberry in Bethlehem – and could be a place that would easily spread the virus across the region.