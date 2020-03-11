Breaking News
World Health Organization declares Coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
Region 14 schools temporarily close after student reportedly exposed to coronavirus from diagnosed family member

Coronavirus

by: Samaia Hernandez,

Posted: / Updated:

BETHLEHEM, Conn. (WTNH) — Schools are closed in the Region 14 school district of Woodbury and Bethlehem after a student came in contact with a person who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Now, all schools and facilities in the district are undergoing a cleaning Wednesday.

Closing these schools all an effort to control what’s known as “community spread.” People in this community are still out and about and they have mixed feelings about Covid-19

Todd Woodward’s daughter, a high school senior in Woodbury, reached out to family the moment she learned someone in her district had been in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

“I think she’s maybe a little nervous but I didn’t notice that she was super worked up about it,” said Woodward.

Four schools in Bethlehem and Woodbury’s Region 14 district will be closed Wednesday through Sunday. Athletics, the high school play, field trips – all on hold. It’s an effort to prevent community spread after a student’s grandmother, an employee at Bridgeport Hospital, tested positive for the virus.

“They’re probably erring on the side of caution,” said Woodward.

Meanwhile, school buildings will be disinfected according to CDC standards.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Joseph Olzacki says the risk to students and staff remains low.

People in Litchfield County have mixed feelings about Covid-19 and the precautions taken to prevent its spread.

“Since I’m now over 70, we take it all very seriously. We have canceled trips. I just canceled one I’m supposed to go on today,” said Charles Henry, Woodbury.

“It’s just a cold really, I don’t think it’s all that bad,” said Joe Nieman.

The superintendent says the child is at home and the child and his family are all doing well and the risk to the community remains low.

