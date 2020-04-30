Remdesivir helps coronavirus patients recover faster, clinical trial finds

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Remdesivir — originally used to fight Ebola — is now helping with moderate to severe COVID-19 cases.

Officials said the drug is allowing patients to say in the hospital fewer days and that recovery is 31% faster, according to an NIH clinical trial.

“The data shows that Remdesivir has a clear cut, significant positive effect in diminishing the time to recover,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “This is really quite important.”

Fauci said it has proven that a drug can block the virus, and staff at Hartford HealthCare said they’re seeing positive results.

“Remdesivir is a very, very promising drug,” said Keith Grant, Senior Systems Director for Infection Prevention. “This is a drug we’re very much aware of, and we’re using, and the capability and capacity of usage is something that we’ve not just now since that study, but before now, we’ve been looking at.

However, Kenneth Robinson, Chief of Department of Emergency Medicine, said people should not let their guards down and should keep social distancing.

“We’re still at a really high plateau,” Robinson said of the state coronavirus peak. “In fact, today, we have more patients admitted to Hartford Hospital than we did yesterday who are COVID or COVID suspected.