‘Rent the Runway’ assures customers their garments will not spread coronavirus, thorough garment disinfecting policy

(WTNH) — Rent the Runway is among the companies assuring their customers they are taking extra steps to keep them safe from the spread of COVID-19 as the virus spreads across the country.

In an email to customers this week, the online designer clothing rental company assured their customers they are doing everything they can to protect them from the coronavirus by cleaning all of their garments and accessories thoroughly.

The teams in our fulfillment centers will continue to use a variety of techniques to ensure that each garment is thoroughly cleaned, steamed and pressed, inspected for quality, and carefully packaged so that it arrives ready to wear. All garments go through a wet or dry cleaning process. They also go through an additional steaming process which heats items to between 248°F and 302°F with the exception of faux fur, select outerwear, leather and faux leather garments, which still go through our standard cleaning processes. Every garment is then enclosed in plastic for protection and cleanliness, which we ask customers to return for recycling. In addition, all of our reusable garment bags and accessories are thoroughly cleaned after every use. Sunglasses and jewelry are cleaned with alcohol, and handbags and accessories packaging are cleaned with disinfectant after they are returned to us. – Rent the Runway

According to the CDC, flu viruses are killed by heat above 167°F, so the company’s cleaning process well exceeds the necessary heat to kill the flu.

RTR also pointed out that, “according to Hartford Health, there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted from soft surfaces like fabric or carpet to humans,” so they have “no reason to believe that our processes are ineffective against COVID-19.”