Reopening CT: What’s coming in Phase 2

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut entered Phase 1 of its reopening plan on Wednesday, May 20, by permitting outdoor dining, retail stores, offices and outdoor zoos and aquariums.

With that stage just hours old, during his daily briefing, Governor Ned Lamont spoke about what’s next for the state by laying out what is expected to be included in Phase 2.

Phase 2, which is set to begin June 20, would allow for the following businesses to reopen:

Gyms, fitness and sports clubs

All personal services

Outdoor arts, entertainment and events (up to 50 people)

Outdoor amusement parks

Movie theaters

Bowling alleys

Social clubs and pools

All museums, zoos and aquariums

Indoor dining (no bars)

He said bars, indoor event spaces and venues, indoor amusement parks and arcades and outdoor events (up to 100 people) would reopen on in Phase 3, which will be around July 20.

Lamont also said the following education and community services would open in June or beyond:

Selected youth sports (June 20)

All summer day camps (June 22)

Public libraries (June 20)

Nonresidential workforce programs (mid-June)

Nonresidential clinical/laboratory courses (mid-June)

K-12 summer school (July 6)

Other nonresidential programs (July/August)

Graduate programs (July/August)

Undergraduate residential smallscale pilot programs (July/August)

For Phase 2 to take place, Lamont said the state must meet five criteria:

Declining transmission — fewer than 100-bed net increase in hospitalizations in last week of Phase 1.

Testing and contact tracing — 100,000 tests per week and 50% completed contact tracing within 48 hours.

Business and social safeguards — rules and regulations disseminated two weeks prior to Phase 2.

Protection for the vulnerable — testing plan to keep workers and priority high-risk communities implemented.

Healthcare capacity — fewer than 20% of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients amongst total peak virus bed capacity.

Bob Wilson is speaking with state leaders and will have more on Phase 2 tonight on News 8 at 8.