Reports of a possible COVID-19 link to a rare pediatric condition raising concern

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Kids and COVID-19. What do we know about the impact of the novel coronavirus on children?

“They are just as susceptible to infection as adults but they maybe more effective in transmitting the virus and creating a reservoir for transmission in our population. Hence the idea of closing our schools is a pretty good one, probably reduce the spread through our population,” says Dr. Joseph Vinetz, a noted infectious disease specialist with Yale Medicine.

Symptoms for this vulnerable group – include abdominal pain and vomiting.

He says, “It’s crazy, we are seeing things in both adults and children that we’ve never seen with any infectious disease before.”

Now – reports of a possible link to Kawasaki Disease, a rare pediatric inflammatory condition.

“There is not a strong link at all. Classic Kawasaki disease is high spiking fevers, a strawberry tongue and coronary artery aneurysms,” says Dr. Vinetz, “And that is not what is being described in the reports that I am reading.”

Since the outbreak — fewer visits to pediatric emergency departments including Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

“Our average daily census here in the pediatric emergency department was prior to COVID, about 120-130 patients a day. I’d say the last month at least we’ve dropped to seeing usually 40 patients a day,” says Nurse Manager Erika Setzer.

She says the necessary precautions are in place to protect young patients and their families, “We certainly have some concerns about waiting too long before parents decide.”

Since stay at home orders, those who are getting treated are coming in for things like sprains and broken bones.

Setzer says, “When people are outside and not really going anywhere, they are at the park, so we’re seeing more orthopedic injuries, musculoskeletal injuries.”

The best advice for parents?

She answers, “If there’s ever a doubt, they shouldn’t hesitate, they should still come in.”

With kids at home, they are seeing a decrease in respiratory type symptoms and viral illnesses.

Parents – you may want to talk to your pediatrician before heading to the emergency department.