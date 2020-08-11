Research center in Milford participating in Pfizer clinical, human trial of COVID-19 vaccine

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Pfizer has developed a COVID-19 vaccine and will now lead a 26-month study using 150 international sites, one being in Milford.

Clinical Research Consulting was selected several months ago to be apart of the vaccine study.

Principal Investigator Dr. Susann Varano told News 8, “we actually doubled the size of the office, increased the staff, purchased a tremendous amount of equipment, and so on. So, we can take the volume of patients coming in at such a rapid rate.”

The vaccine created by Pfizer is stored and kept in the freezer until they distribute it over the next few days.

Dr. Varano says, “I think the excitement for me is that I’ve been in clinical research for over 15 years and I’ve conducted hundreds of clinical trials as a principal clinical investigator, and this particular trial – because of the devastation – is so meaningful to me on a person level and professional level.”

In the entire international study they’re expecting about 30,000 patients to participate. About 100 patients will be based out of Dr. Varano’s office. After they get their vaccine or placebo, they must come back to the office for six separate check ups over the 26 months.

For Dr. Varano she’s noticed patients are excited to be apart of the study: “they want to be part of history; they want to be part of finding a vaccine that will finally put COVID-19 to rest.”

There are still spaces available if you’d like to participate in the study. Call the Clinical Research Consulting officer in Milford, ‭(203) 386-3115‬.