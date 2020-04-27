Researchers at Hartford HealthCare, MIT push CT’s coronavirus peak back, say deaths could triple by mid-June

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hospitalizations may be trending down in the state, but researchers have pushed the state’s peak back a few days.

Researchers with Hartford HealthCare and MIT said the state’s peak — which is based on the number of active cases — would weigh heavily on the next three to four days. It was predicted last week that Connecticut would peak on April 26 or 27.

“That’s still rising in Connecticut at least was rising until yesterday, so we will see who the trend evolves,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for Hartford HealthCare. “My hope, and prediction, is we’re going to see some decline over the next several days. It might plateau out for a few days then continuously decline.”

The pair’s model shows that the state’s death rate could triple by mid-June.

“The proximity of New York where there’s a significant amount of density and maybe the timing of our social distancing effort and the scrutiny around that, and we were behind in the testing early on,” Kumar explained. “I think all of those factors could contribute to that.”

He added that passing the peak doesn’t mean things will go back to normal.

“We are going to be in this for a long time. distancing is going to continue all the way into the fall, and it’s not going to get eased out earlier on.”

On Monday, Governor Ned Lamont said if the downward trend continues or another 7-10 days, he would talk about slowly reopening parts of the state.