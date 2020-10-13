Researchers: COVID-19 can live up to several weeks on some household surfaces

(WTNH) — Researchers have released new findings that say the COVID-19 virus can live several weeks on some common indoor household surfaces.

Scientists at the Australia National Science Academy grew COVID-19 in a lab and took a look at the long-term stability of the virus. They wanted to find out how long COVID-19 could live on a door handle, or common household surfaces like stainless steel, glass, cloth mask paper money.

It turns out it can stay alive a whole lot longer than anyone thought: 28 days!

Before you freak out and think ’28 days that’s almost a month’, researchers say these findings are specific to indoor surfaces. An outdoor drinking fountain with stainless steel handles or an outdoor railing is a completely different story than indoors.

They say the ultraviolet light and the heat kills the virus within hours. But they are saying indoors -especially the temperature 68 to 72° – that’s where the virus thrives.

Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu from Yale Medicine explained, “In dark conditions and colder temperatures, the virus can survive longer on surfaces. The colder anything gets, the longer it tends to survive.”

And the more important discovery from the study: while the virus can live for 28 days in lab conditions, it can stay alive with enough virus load to get you sick for at least 14 days.

The virus survives best on door handles, keypads, computer keyboards, and glass to name a few of the most common indoor surfaces.

Dr. Ogbuagu added, “Concern for more public places, like workspace and public officers, and places like that where there’s more frequent contact with surfaces.”

He says, there is also evidence that the six-foot social distancing rule is not enough space when the virus is airborne. He has researched a CDC case where a person was infected at a singing concert from 45 feet through the air.

Dr. Ogbuagu said, “Someone 45 feet away from the presumed infected person got infected, so that was a real-world example of how that could happen.”

It just comes back as we enter into the flu season: wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, and wear the mask.