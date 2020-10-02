Researcher discusses saliva-based COVID-19 test developed at Yale School of Public Health

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — SalivaDirectTM, a saliva-based COVID test, was developed by a Yale School of Public Health research team.

Now, the university has designated three independent laboratories to perform the test.

Along with Yale Pathology Labs — the first to offer the test — Access Medical Laboratories, Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC), and Mirimus, Inc., will be the initial providers for the new testing method.

They will make SalivaDirectTM available to people in Florida, Minnesota and New York by late September.

“After discovering saliva is a promising sample type for SARS-CoV-2 detection, we have made it our mission to develop a testing method that is accurate, affordable, and accessible to all,” said Anne Wyllie, associate research scientist. “Our hope is that eventually, every person that needs a COVID-19 test will be able to get one. Our laboratory partners are instrumental in ensuring schools and other essential institutions can remain open and healthy.”

SalivaDirectTM does not require any special type of swab or collection device; a saliva sample can be collected in any sterile container.

