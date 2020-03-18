Resident of Stafford Springs senior living facility tests positive for coronavirus

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WTNH) — During the Lamont administration’s daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon, Department of Public Health Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell announced that a man who had been living at a Stafford Springs senior living facility had tested positive for COVID-19.

Coleman-Mitchell said officials from DPH were dispatched to Evergreen Healthcare Center on Chestnut Hill Road in Stafford Springs to try to investigate and mitigate the possibility of other residents possibly being exposed to the virus.

The patient who tested positive is now being treated at Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Officials say two other possible cases are being monitored at this time.

“We also know that there are two residents of that healthcare facility that are currently being watched, we have deployed a team of DPH staff after consultation at the federal level, to go in and assess the infection control practices,” said Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell.

Officials are also monitoring a facility in Ridgefield where the state’s first deadly case of coronavirus started.

“When we had to release an executive order to limit and restrict the number of people inside nursing homes, it was truly in mind of what we were hoping would not happen,” Coleman-Mitchell said.

Using caution in a senior living facility is especially important as the elderly are the most susceptible to the worst consequences of coronavirus.

More than 50 cases and 19 deaths were linked to an assisted living facility in Washington state earlier this month.