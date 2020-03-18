Closings
There are currently 23 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Resident of Stafford Springs senior living facility tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WTNH) — During the Lamont administration’s daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon, Department of Public Health Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell announced that a man who had been living at a Stafford Springs senior living facility had tested positive for COVID-19.

Coleman-Mitchell said officials from DPH were dispatched to Evergreen Healthcare Center on Chestnut Hill Road in Stafford Springs to try to investigate and mitigate the possibility of other residents possibly being exposed to the virus.

The patient who tested positive is now being treated at Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Officials say two other possible cases are being monitored at this time.

“We also know that there are two residents of that healthcare facility that are currently being watched, we have deployed a team of DPH staff after consultation at the federal level, to go in and assess the infection control practices,” said Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell.

Officials are also monitoring a facility in Ridgefield where the state’s first deadly case of coronavirus started.

“When we had to release an executive order to limit and restrict the number of people inside nursing homes, it was truly in mind of what we were hoping would not happen,” Coleman-Mitchell said.

Using caution in a senior living facility is especially important as the elderly are the most susceptible to the worst consequences of coronavirus.

RELATED: Husband celebrates 67th wedding anniversary outside wife’s nursing home during coronavirus outbreak

More than 50 cases and 19 deaths were linked to an assisted living facility in Washington state earlier this month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

Resident of Stafford Springs senior living facility tests positive for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Resident of Stafford Springs senior living facility tests positive for coronavirus"

Husband celebrates 67th wedding anniversary outside wife's nursing home during coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Husband celebrates 67th wedding anniversary outside wife's nursing home during coronavirus outbreak"

Gov. Ned Lamont calls on city, town leaders to cancel large events over coronavirus fears

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Ned Lamont calls on city, town leaders to cancel large events over coronavirus fears"

Jury selection to begin in Ellington murder trial with Fitbit evidence

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Jury selection to begin in Ellington murder trial with Fitbit evidence"

21st annual Huskython raises $1.52 million

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "21st annual Huskython raises $1.52 million"

CT State Police, FBI search for 21 firearms, Bolton man who violated protective order

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT State Police, FBI search for 21 firearms, Bolton man who violated protective order"
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss