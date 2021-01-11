Residents at Meriden assisted living facility receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s a moment many have waited months for, for months. Residents and staff at a Meriden senior living center are getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

114 residents and many staffers at Kensington Place in Meriden rolled up their sleeves Monday morning.

After some of the seniors received their first dose, the staff says the mood was overall excitement. But not everyone was on board at first…

“I think there’s been some uncertainty because the vaccine is very new, so some staff was a little bit apprehensive. But there was a lot of education from the home office, from our team, and we’ve been really proud of how everyone stepped up with that,” said David Primini, Exec. Dir., Kensington Place.

Staff there mentioned that these residents are excited that they see this as a light at the end of the tunnel, so to speak. A sign of things getting back to normal. But since this is only the first of two doses, all of those COVID-19 safety precautions will remain in place.