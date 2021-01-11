Residents at Meriden assisted living facility receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s a moment many have waited months for, for months. Residents and staff at a Meriden senior living center are getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

114 residents and many staffers at Kensington Place in Meriden rolled up their sleeves Monday morning.

After some of the seniors received their first dose, the staff says the mood was overall excitement. But not everyone was on board at first…

“I think there’s been some uncertainty because the vaccine is very new, so some staff was a little bit apprehensive. But there was a lot of education from the home office, from our team, and we’ve been really proud of how everyone stepped up with that,” said David Primini, Exec. Dir., Kensington Place.

Staff there mentioned that these residents are excited that they see this as a light at the end of the tunnel, so to speak. A sign of things getting back to normal. But since this is only the first of two doses, all of those COVID-19 safety precautions will remain in place.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Residents at Meriden assisted living facility receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

News /

Local businesses look to second stimulus check to continue to stay in business amid pandemic

News /

Several displaced after house fire on Wolcott Street in Waterbury

News /

Man taken into custody after stabbing 19-year-old cashier at Walmart in Waterbury

News /

Two people found dead in New Haven home; police investigating a double homicide

News /

Wallingford PD searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run with ambulance Saturday night

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss