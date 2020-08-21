Residents hold vigil in Hartford to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater Hartford community came together Friday to honor those who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

They gathered at Union Baptist Church in Hartford for a city-wide, candlelight vigil.

The idea for the memorial service came from Erica Turner, the administrative assistant at Union Baptist Church.

Turner, as well as members of her family, got COVID-19 back in March.

Her grandmother, Joyce Hudson, passed away after battling the virus.

Turner said they could only have a small service and drive-by funeral, but she wanted to give everyone the chance to memorialize their loved ones through this service.

“We’re not alone,” Turner told News 8. “So many people have lost so many loved ones in a matter of a few months, and now we can all gather together and give them the memorial service they truly deserve.”

A few dozen people attended the vigil. The program included a moment of silence, prayer, song and a dove release.