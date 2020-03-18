Closings
Restaurant honors 911 dispatchers locked in Bridgeport call center during coronavirus outbreak

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport’s 911 operators have been locked into their call center since the coronavirus outbreak reached Connecticut. But one local restaurant is honoring their efforts with a simple dropoff.

The town of Bridgeport told News 8 the dispatchers are being very careful to ensure staff stays healthy and the center is fully prepared to deal with emergencies — no one but dispatchers allowed in or out.

Tuesday, the hard-working first-responders got a special thank you from a local restaurant.

Meals were sent over by local restaurant, American Steakhouse. Just another example of how we’re all helping one another during these trying times.

