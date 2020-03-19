Closings
Restaurant owner in Hamden, West Haven giving first responders a discount during coronavirus outbreak

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants across the state are having to scale back business by only providing take out and delivery options because of the coronavirus outbreak.

While some may see it as a setback, one restaurant owner is seeing it as a time to give back.

Ahmet Kangal owns Elm Diner in West Haven and Three Brothers Diner in Hamden. He said his places of business will be offering discounted food to first responders.

“We’re going to do 50% discount to police department, fire department and paramedics,” Kangal said. “They are there for us around the clock, and it just comes from my heart.”

While his business is down almost 70% since the ban, he believes that this is money well spent.

“Maybe there is time that I’m going to do it out of my pocket,” he said. “I never think about that. I never think about the money; I just want to help them out.”

And his sweet actions are getting a sweet response.

“I think it’s really generous of him to do that because it’s the people who are working around the clock right now,” said Eileen Frawley.

