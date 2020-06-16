Restaurants, nail salons ready for Phase 2 reopening

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants are gearing up to reopen for indoor dining on Wednesday.

“We are fairly confident that the tables being 6 feet apart and the windows being open and having outdoor seating we have something for everybody,” said John Brennan, chef and co-owner of Olives and Oil.

At Olives and Oil, they’ve been disinfecting from top to bottom.

“We hired a cleaning company to come in and so deep cleaning several times a week just to make sure everything is extra sanitized addition to our regular cleaning,” he said.

When eating out, diners have to follow some guidelines.

“When you’re talking with our servers and placing your order, please keep the mask on,” Brennan asked.

Nail salons are also ready to get back to work.

“Very excited,” Yericka Olivo Del Rosario, owner of Drastik Nails, said. “I actually have a full booking until August.”

Olivo Del Rosario told News 8 there’s no shortage of customers waiting.

“We are working by appointments only,” she said. “Every client has to call upon arrival to let us know that they are here.”

Hairstylists have been working for two weeks and have given the new guidelines a thumbs up.

“If you want your hair cut or if you want your nails done, you would have to make an appointment,” Jonathan Cruz, the owner of Drastik Cutz said. “Keep us sanitized as well as them.”

Businesses are hopeful loyal customers will come back.

“We just need to it back to close to our new normal as we are going to be,” Brennan said.

However, they’re asking people to do their part.

“We are doing everything we can,” Brennan explained. “I’ll keep you safe, so I would appreciate our customers, when they come in, to do everything that they can to keep us safe as well.”