Restaurants step up cleanliness as delivery, curbside pick-up become new norm

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)— Dining in is no longer an option in the state. Restaurants have switched to delivery and curbside only and they’ve stepped up cleanliness.

Madison Ramsey, who works at Donovan’s Reef in Branford, says, “about every I want to say 15 minutes or so, I’m going through and I’m sanitizing the door handles, the staplers that we use, the computers, everything we touch, the phone, trying to minimize it.”

Curbside pick-up and delivery is becoming the norm.

“The ones who don’t want to come in will call and ask us if we can bring it to the car,” said Richard Gambardella, with Breakfast Connections.

Delivery drivers are social distancing.

Richard Rohne told News 8, “what they normally do is they come out and meet me at the car and I just hand it off to them.”

Dr. Frank Mongillo says there is little risk in contracting the virus picking up food or delivery.

“This is not a food borne illness. So we’re not looking at somebody like Norovirus where you can get it from food,” said Mongillo.

Restaurants are cleaning non-stop. They’re not taking any chances and making sure their customers are safe.

“Constantly wiping everything down with Clorox wipes. Thank God, we had all that stuff before. We wash everything down everyday,” said Gambardella.

Ramsey added, “the cooks in the back, they have their gloves on and are trying to be as sanitary as possible.”