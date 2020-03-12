Retailers limiting purchase of disinfectants; AG Tong warns residents about illegal price gouging

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As people scramble to buy supplies to protect themselves from coronavirus, some retailers are now limiting purchases and/or gouging prices. Attorney General William Tong says the common gouging shoppers are seeing during the virus outbreak is against the law.

Target says it’s restricting customers to six containers of disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer per person. Walmart is telling store managers to manage their inventory to limit items that are in unusually high demand. That means policies could vary from store to store.

But a big trend customers are seeing in this time of great demand is price gouging.

One News 8 viewer shared with us on Facebook photos from what they reported to be a Shell gas station in Trumbull.

The photos show the prices of cleaning products and hand sanitizer materials at prices much higher than usual. As of the photos taken Tuesday, the three-pack of Lysol wipes (240 wipes in total) was priced at $45.99, and a small bottle of hand sanitizer at $26.99.

Those prices are well above normal.

Attorney General William Tong released a statement Tuesday condemning the gouging, saying not only is it wrong but against CT law.

He also presented guidance on price gouging enforcement after Governor Ned Lamont declared a civil preparedness and public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

I’m hearing reports from Connecticut and around the country of outrageous price hikes on basic supplies like hand sanitizer and disinfectant. Price gouging is wrong. During civil preparedness and public health emergencies, it is also against Connecticut law. The Office of the Attorney General will take aggressive action to protect consumers from price gouging and punish unfair profiteering. Now is the time to come together, to stay calm and listen to the public health experts. Price gougers take advantage of our fear. Don’t let these predators profit off your panic. – Attorney General William Tong (CT)

A copy of the guidance is available here.