Ridgefield First Selectman shares coronavirus battle as state draws closer to slowly reopening

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — While state leaders feel the pressure to reopen the state, one is recounting his experience with COVID-19 to show people why they need to take reopening the state at a slow rate seriously.

As hospitalizations drop for the seventh day in a row, the conversation about reopening Connecticut is drawing closer and closer.

But before that happens, Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi is urging people to continue to social distance and stay safe.

Marconi, who is in his 70s, got the virus the first week of April and said it knocked him out.

“I’ve suffered through the aches, chills, pains, sore throat, headache, nausea, diarrhea; you name it,” he said. “Any symptom you have ever had in your lifetime hits you all at once. At least in my case, it did.”

He was on oxygen for eight days but did not seek hospitalization. His wife, who was taking care of him, now has COVID-19. He said he doesn’t want to see it happen to anyone else.

“It is a very sobering impact that can have on you and the reality of life and how precious life is, and that’s why I cannot stress enough…let’s get our numbers to where we need them,” he said. “And let’s be sure we can control this because God forbid, I don’t want anyone I know to go through what I did.”

While he and his wife isolated as much as they could, he said she still got sick.

“Although we practiced isolation, there were times when she had to come in and check on me. She was very concerned about catching it, but she did have two days of a very low-grade fever, addressed it with Tylenol and has been great ever since.”

He also said he supports contact tracing, which allows people to know if they’ve come in contact with a positive patient.

“I really restricted my traveling from home to my office and town hall for about two weeks beforehand, so my exposure to people was really limited.”

Marconi and his wife will be tested again on Friday and hope the results will be negative.