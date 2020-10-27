Rise in coronavirus infections may impact winter sports plan

Conn. (WTNH) — The organization that oversees high school sports in Connecticut says it may need to wait until mid-November before deciding whether or how to move forward with a winter sports season as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to rise.
Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday the rate of people found with the coronavirus had increased to 4.1% of those getting tested, the highest level since early June.
Glenn Lungarini, the executive director of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, says they are awaiting new guidance from the state Department of Public Health before finalizing a detailed plan for winter sports.
He [Glenn Lungarini] says the CIAC will not act on winter sports until we can review DPH guidance. We want to ensure we have the most up to date guidance from DPH and COVID related data for the safety of our member schools and communities.
If that data is not available for review in time for the CIAC’s scheduled November 10th Board of Control meeting the meeting could be rescheduled for a week later, November 17th.