Ropes course inside Jordan’s Furniture closes after staff member tests positive for COVID

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — IT Adventure Ropes Course, which is located inside of Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven, closed Friday after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

Guests are being contacted to reschedule or cancel reservations.

It is unknown how long the course would be closed or when the staff member was last at work.

A statement on the company’s website read:

We regret that the IT Adventure Ropes Course will be closed today (Friday, Oct. 23) due to a team member testing positive for COVID-19. We are currently contacting all guests that have reservations today to reschedule or cancel.

We are in the process of working with our local health department to determine next steps and will keep you informed. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding. Our staff and guests health are a priority and we want everyone to be safe!

