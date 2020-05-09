Roy Horn, of Siegfried and Roy, dies of coronavirus

(WTNH) — Roy Horn, of famous Las Vegas duo Siegfried and Roy, has died of coronavirus, his publicist told GMA. He was 75.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.”

The German magicians started performing in Las Vegas in 1967 and moved to The Mirage in 1989 for a multi-million dollar performance — replete with their famous white tigers — for 14 years, GMA reports.

Horn survived a tiger attack in October 2003.