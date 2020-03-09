Sacred Heart University cancels Tuesday classes, moves courses online through March 29

Breaking News
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sacred Heart University has canceled classes on Tuesday, March 10, as it prepares to move courses online from Wednesday, March 11 through March 29.

School officials said the only exception from online learning would be clinical placements and labs as long as they continue safe practices.

Faculty members will take Tuesday to put their online contingency plans into operation. Students are encouraged to check with their professors on how bets to connect online for classes.

Residence, dining halls and recreation area will remain open.

Effective immediately, all major events on campus will be canceled through March 29.

More information can be found on the university’s website.

