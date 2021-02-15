Sacred Heart University holds memorial service for CT residents who have died from COVID-19

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut is seeing a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but the number of deaths from the virus continues to rise.

More than 7,300 Connecticut residents have died of Covid-19. Sacred Heart University decided something had to be done to honor the memories of all those people.

“What we were seeing was that people were just listening to statistics on CNN, Fox, whatever, and not the people behind it,” explained Dr. John Petillo, President of Sacred Heart University. “So we decided that one way was to have a service.”

In a service simulcast over the internet, there were prayers to those suffering from the disease, or suffering from losses due to the disease. Then, that list. Each speaker ended his or her section with the name of a loved one of someone associated with Sacred Heart.

A candle was lit for each of those from the University community. There were some 60 of them, far more than anyone expected when they began the project, another sad surprise from this pandemic.

“We’re just trying to get that the empty chair no longer has life and laughter, and that that’s really the issue at hand,” Petillo said.

The President of the University also said that he hopes that, despite the staggering number of names on the list, people can concentrate on the fact that everyone on that list was a real person: A father, son, mother or daughter. Forget the number, he said. Remember the person.