Sacred Heart University moves off-campus students to remote learning after uptick in COVID cases

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Public Health issued a Labor Day weekend COVID-19 alert, citing clusters of cases springing up among college students.

Ten cases have been reported among off-campus students at Sacred Heart University. All testing positive after the fall semester began earlier this week.

“The vast majority of them have all been at a local restaurant bar in the region,” said Sacred Heart’s Gary MacNamara.

The 10 students live at four different off-campus residences. Now all 1,700 students that live in Bridgeport in non—SHU off-campus housing are being switched to remote learning for the time being while the school tries to contain the spread.

“A lot of my friends who are upperclassmen can’t even come to practice anymore,” said freshman Cody Davis, who is on the track team. “It definitely disrupts the whole team atmosphere, but I understand. Even if it’s not the same experience, I don’t want to go home.”

“The people who have been taking the measures safely, the off-campus students, it’s kind of a disadvantage towards them,” said student Charles Christie, who added, “Once it gets to a residence hall there’s no telling how many more students could get infected.”

“It’s not meant to punish them, it’s just to get a handle on whether or not we have a larger spread or whether or not we believe we’ve contained it,” said MacNamara.

“The people in power are making sure people are doing what they’re doing to keep us here,” said Davis.

Sacred Heart officials are working with DPH and city officials to try to figure out exactly what went wrong with the gathering at the bar. They’re also looking into whether any other establishments frequented by students might present a problem in the future.