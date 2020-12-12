Sacred Heart University offering MRC volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine training

(WTNH) — “All in this together” is more than just a motto. The fight against the coronavirus is waged by all of us, including volunteers from Sacred Heart University who make up the Medical Reserve Corps.

The Medical Reserve Corps. (MRC) trains close to 200,000 skilled volunteers to respond in times of need, and at no time has the need been any greater than right now.. The MRC unit at Sacred Heart University is part of Connecticut’s Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

A team of health-care students, faculty, staff and local volunteers are being prepared to help vaccinate knowing that there are many they need to educate to build confidence in taking a vaccine.

Sofia Pendley PhD, CHES-Sacred Heart Univ., “That’s why the health education piece, along with trained volunteers to respond is so important because we need to make sure everyone feels comfortable making informed decisions.”

Corrine Lee Clinical Assistant Professor Sacred Heart Univ., “And like Doctor Pendley said, we need that herd immunity. So if there’s any takeaway from our time together today. It is important in getting vaccinated. And one of the roles of the MRC is to increase vaccination rates in the community.”

The MRC is so specialized, that only fourteen other schools in the country offer this type of program. Dr. Lee and Dr. Pendley both agree that we can now see there is light at the end of the tunnel. So be hopeful, but also to remain vigiliant-keep up with the public health protocols we have been talking about so often throughout this pandemic.