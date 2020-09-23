Sacred Heart University President urging students to take pandemic seriously

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sacred Heart University President John Petillo has sent out a warning to the student community after recent outbreaks among students.

The University released a few videos with Petillo urging students to take “the pandemic seriously.”

“We need to turn the tide and get the spread of the virus under control,” he said.

The University clarifies that they will not go fully remote any time soon, but still asks students and staff to continue to follow proper safety protocol, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing on campus.

Do not believe the rumors. We have no plans of going remote. We need your help to finish this year together, on ground. pic.twitter.com/Q9fU856bGk — Dr. P (@SHUprez) September 23, 2020

Sacred Heart has reported 105 positive cases over the past week alone.

The majority of cases are among students who live off campus.