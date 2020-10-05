Sacred Heart University suspends 109 students for violating Covid-19 policies

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Sacred Heart University says they have suspended over 100 students for violating the schools Covid-19 policies.

University officials confirm to News 8 that there have been 109 suspensions since the beginning of the fall semester.

This is due to violations that include not wearing masks, not social distancing or having unauthorized visitors in residence hall rooms.

Sacred Heart’s president recently urged all students to take Covid-19 rules seriously or risk a campus shutdown.