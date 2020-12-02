Safety profile of COVID-19 vaccine is ‘excellent’, says Director of the Medical ICU at Hartford Hospital

(WTNH) — Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine gets the green light in the United Kingdom. Will top U.S. officials decide to do the same? That answer could come next week.

Meantime, one CDC panelist voted against recommendations to allow healthcare workers and the elderly first crack at the vaccine. Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot, an infectious disease professor at Vanderbilt University, cited concens over “safety reporting and reaction of the COVID-19 vaccine in older adults.”

Hartford Hospital’s Dr. Sam Pope says that is because most of the data looked at adults ages 18 to 55 years old. Though some 80-year-old patients reported no issues.

Dr. Sam Pope the Director of the Medical ICU at Hartford Hospital said, “The safety profile is excellent. Better than other vaccines that we’ve ever tested.”

Keipp Talbot the CDC panelist stressed she has, “no reservations for healthcare workers taking the vaccine.”

At Hartford Healthcare, that includes janitors and food service workers.

“There were a lot of people who had to empty all the garbage and clean floors and it’s easy to forget these are front line workers,” added Dr. Pope.

The doctor goes on to say the Pfizer vaccine contents are simple. “The reality is there’s nothing in the vaccine beside the lipid carrier, messenger RNA and the base – which is saline. So there’s just very little in there that can cause side affects.”

Once the Food and Drug Administration authorizes a vaccine, the governor and his COVID advisors will decide who gets the shot.

Governor Ned Lamont, “We’re going to be pretty close to what the CDC said in terms of prioritizing of public health workers and then the most vulnerable.”

Buried deep into the 77-page draft state mass vaccination plan – language on “injury compensation” and “liability immunity.”

Hamden Representative Josh Elliott who sits on the State COVID Advisory Panel admits, “Historically there have been vaccines that have caused damage.” Adding, “We want to ensure that people feel safe and secure using this vaccine so that’s more for people to know if something goes wrong that we have protections against it.”

Dr. Pope says three percent of study recipients reported mild fever, muscle aches and fatigue as significant side effects. “I certainly am going to get vaccinated as early as possible. My family will. It does appear that it is extremely safe. It’s a medical break through… truly miraculous.”

The federal government is expected to pay for the first round of shots. After that it’s unclear. The governor says he’s interested in tapping the state’s $3 billion rainy day fund to make sure he can get the vaccine out to you, sooner rather than later.

Once vaccines are given the CDC says they look for any reports on side effects. Here is how to report an adverse event to the CDC VAERS unit: