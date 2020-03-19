Salon in Branford closing after state urges businesses to shut doors to mitigate coronavirus spread

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Small businesses continues to feel the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Wednesday, the governor shut down hair and nail salons and tattoo shops.

In towns like Hamden,North Haven, Woodbridge, Bethany, and Westport, businesses had no choice but to suspend business. Late Wednesday night, the East Shore district was given the same notice.

One shop in Branford was prepared to close up shop Thursday even if they weren’t forced to.

Earlier this week, Massimo Ligouri and salon owners around the state received a letter from the Department of Public Health urging them to cease operations indefinitely to mitigate the spread of the highly-contagious COVID-19.

I feel like it’s the safest thing to do for my staff and my guests…I’m not being forced to close down. – Massimo ligouri/owner

Customers say they appreciate the move.

I think its a great idea. I think we all need to shut down. They’re doing the right thing – Vickie Adorno/Dignity Health Homecare

None inside the long-running business disagrees with the shutdown. The impact, though, will be felt by a dozen workers whose livings are dictated by how many people take a seat in their chairs.

Ligouri is planning to offer discount on products and free delivery to customers. He also says when this settles down he will offer discounted haircuts for doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, and first-responders.