NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Another COVID-19 vaccine could be coming to the market. Drug makers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline announced Wednesday their vaccine is shown to be 100% effective against severe disease and hospitalizations.

That effectiveness is from two doses, according to the company, and they say it could also be an effective booster for people who have received Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Both drug makers are already known for years of making flu vaccines.

Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu, a Yale Medicine infectious diseases physician, performed Sanofi drug trials at Yale on adult participants. He said they developed good immune responses.

“For people who got the primary series, not boosters but the primary series of the vaccine so two doses, the measured antibody levels exceeded that of the MRNA, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines,” Ogbuagu said.

The drug makers say their protein-based COVID vaccine is easy to produce and store, with no cold storage necessary.

Ogbuagu said this vaccine is coming out later than others because it took tweaking to get the dosage and effectiveness right.

The vaccine is also effective as a booster, with booster trials confirming its ability to boost neutralizing antibodies 18- to 30-fold in those who had two MRNA vaccines.

He pointed out the Sanofi studies were even done in a more dangerous time, during the deadly Delta wave.

“Some of the MRNA vaccines and the viral vector vaccines occurred prior to the Delta wave so this is even performing well in spite of having some of the more transmissible variants,” Ogbuagu said.

Trial participants say they were happy to help in many ways.

“I felt empowered as a result of the pandemic and it didn’t seem like there was a lot we could do. I think this actually empowered us to be more active and to do something to help,” said Jeff Weston.