State releases new COVID vaccination target dates for all age groups through spring; educators, childcare providers to get dedicated clinics starting in March

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Monday the state will continue with the age-based approach to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, but added that educators and childcare providers will have dedicated clinics beginning in March.

The state says this is “in an effort to ensure that Connecticut continues taking the most equitable and efficient approach to quickly administering the COVID-19 vaccine to as many people as possible.” They added, “other previously considered scenarios proved overly complex and confusing, would potentially exacerbate inequities in vaccine distribution, and slow down the process of providing it to Connecticut residents.”

To provide clarity and predictability, the governor announced a schedule for age-based eligibility for the next several months:

March 1, 2021: Expands to age group 55 to 64

Expands to age group 55 to 64 March 22, 2021: Expands to age group 45 to 54

Expands to age group 45 to 54 April 12, 2021: Expands to age group 35 to 44

Expands to age group 35 to 44 May 3, 2021: Expands to age group 16 to 34

The governor’s office said, “In addition to the age-based eligibility, PreK-12 school staff and teachers, and professional childcare providers will be eligible to receive the vaccine in March at dedicated clinics that will be set up specifically for those sectors. Educators and childcare professionals will soon receive information from their school administrators and employers on when their dedicated clinics will be provided.”