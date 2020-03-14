Second presumptive coronavirus case reported in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stratford town officials say that they are monitoring a second presumptive case of coronavirus.
The second presumptive case has been found in a Stratford High School student. The lab will confirm with test results in the coming days.
The town’s first confirmed case was found in a school-age Stratford child earlier this week.
Stratford Public Schools have been closed indefinitely since Friday.