Second presumptive coronavirus case reported in Stratford

Coronavirus

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stratford town officials say that they are monitoring a second presumptive case of coronavirus.

The second presumptive case has been found in a Stratford High School student. The lab will confirm with test results in the coming days.

The town’s first confirmed case was found in a school-age Stratford child earlier this week.

Stratford Public Schools have been closed indefinitely since Friday.

