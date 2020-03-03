See how paramedics in CT are ready to tackle coronavirus

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — The medical team at Hunter’s Ambulance is ready to respond to potential coronavirus calls. Paramedics are on the frontline of the emergency response.

They’re gearing up for a potential outbreak in the state. If they do get a call for coronavirus, EMS will gear up from head to toe and have to help from other paramedics suiting up.

“We try to make sure we cover up all skin surfaces and make it so that if anything starts to roll down it rolls down, off and away,” said Patrick Gannon of Hunter’s Ambulance.

Only for an extreme case will patients be transferred in a special isolation bed.

“Everything inside gets filtered out through filters in here and it pulls in filtered air through a filter here so we don’t get any of the disease outside,” John Pierce, Education and Training Coordinator with Hunter’s Ambulance, said while explaining how the isolation bed works.

Watch: Paramedics explain the equipment they have to using during a potential coronavirus outbreak

Patients will be fitted with a surgical mask and then checked for fever, low blood pressure and heart rate.

“Any kind of respiratory chest pain, anything of that nature, we would give them an IV,” said Pierce.

Once a patient leaves the ambulance everything from the equipment to the stretcher is wiped down with a disinfectant.

Paramedics said it’s all about contact precautions. They could possibly come into close contact with the virus taking infected patients to the hospital.

“Patients who are sick, they may sneeze on their hands,” Gannon said. “They may be touching you and other surfaces and if you lean against one of those surfaces there is a possibility you may be able to pick up that infection.”