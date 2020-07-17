Sen. Blumenthal calls for more funding for PPE for nursing home workers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Nursing homes workers in New Haven got a big thank you from Connecticut’s senior U.S. senator, but that thanks also came with a warning. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said that more needs to be done to help frontline workers.

Nursing homes have been the front lines of the war on Covid-19. Blumenthal and Mayor Justin Elicker came to New Haven’s Mary Wade nursing home to do two things: Thank the hero workers who have been on those front lines, and call for more funding for Personal Protective Equipment.

In Connecticut alone, almost 2,800 people have died of Covid-19 in nursing homes. At Mary Wade, they got a handle on the outbreak with lots of testing for both employees and residents.

Even though it is now under control, workers still need to wear full protective gear. The head of Mary Wade says they are facing issues with a spotty supply chain for PPE. Blumenthal says he knows more needs to be done.

“What we need now to do is provide the staffing, testing, the PPE, supplies,” Blumenthal said. “All of the physical improvements as well as staffing and additional training necessary for new recruits.”

By just about any metric, Connecticut is doing as well as any state can during a pandemic. Senator Blumenthal says all indications are that there will probably be a second wave at some point, so this is the time to be spending more on frontline workers.

Blumenthal is backing increased federal spending both for PPE for frontline workers, and for hazard pay for the workers themselves.