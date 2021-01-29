Sen. Blumenthal calls on Congress to pass more funding to speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal urging Congress to pass additional funding to speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

He told that to News 8 during his visit to the Griffin Hospital Vaccination site in Shelton late Friday morning to thank workers for their continuous efforts during the pandemic.

“This vaccine has to be expanded,” Blumenthal said. “This facility can do a lot more, and that’s why I’m going to be fighting for more supplies of this life-saving vaccine.”

Senator Blumenthal wants to see a massive increase of vaccines sent to Connecticut.