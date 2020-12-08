Sen. Blumenthal, CT Hospital Association discuss concerns as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The number of hospitalizations is a key benchmark for determining the pandemic’s impact. Tuesday morning, members of the Connecticut Hospital Association met with Senator Richard Blumenthal to voice their concerns.

More than a thousand people are hospitalized in Connecticut right now, and the numbers nationwide keep going up.

“We don’t really know how high the peak will be,” said Dr. John Murphy President & CEO of Nuvance Health. “We look at models every day. They’re all obviously concerning and this is going to get worse before it gets better.”

Senator Blumenthal gathered hospital executives for a virtual roundtable, saying Congress needs to get more federal money flowing to the health care sector.

“It has been a lifeline, but it needs to be heightened and increased in amounts of money,” Blumenthal said. “It needs to be focused and targeted on where it is most needed.”

The good news is that a vaccine is on its way, with the first few thousand health care workers in Connecticut scheduled to get it next week.

“They are geared up and set up to provide the vaccine, put it into arms of people who need it as protection and prevention,” said Blumenthal.

Some more good news from hospitals: The shortages of Personal Protective Equipment have mostly been solved. They simply made more. It’s not that easy to make more doctors and nurses, however.

“We’re seeing increased absenteeism, relative to more and more people needing to quarantine because of exposures,” explained Hartford Healthcare President and CEO Jeffrey Flaks.

Just at Yale New Haven Hospital, they are dealing with 450 more patients now than they typically do this time in a normal year.